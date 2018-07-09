Valley resident Miss Nevada runner-up

While clearly the jewel in Nevada's crown, Miss Lake Tahoe was named first runner-up in the Miss Nevada contest.

Macie Tuell was named next in line to the crown at the pageant held at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on July 1

This was Tuell's sixth year participating in local pageants since her title as Outstanding Teen in 2013.

The Gardnerville resident also won the title of Miss Social Media, according to the Miss Nevada Facebook Page.

The 20-year-old Gardnerville resident has held such titles as Spark's Outstanding Teen in 2014, Miss Douglas County in 2015 and Miss Reno in 2016.

She gave up her title as Miss Carson City to accept this year's Miss Lake Tahoe.

In an interview earlier this year with R-C reporter Sarah Drinkwine, Tuell said being a part of the pageant over the years has helped her in many areas of her life.

"It's changed me," she said. "It's improved my public speaking skills and in many other areas and the scholarship opportunities have been wonderful. It's helped pay for school."

She recommends all young women to get involved.

"I highly recommend it to anyone, it's opened up so many doors," she said. "You should do it, regardless whether you're scared."

Tuell's platform is "Memories Matter: Alzheimers and Dementia awareness."

"It kind of just fell into my lap," said Tuell. "I worked for a nursing home while a freshman in college where I worked with Alzheimer's and dementia patients and just fell in love with it."

With a motto of "quality over quantity," Tuell focuses on making her patients' lives as memorable as possible one day at a time.

"I focus primarily on making their lives as memorable as possible because Alzheimer's takes so many years away from them and the small things make all the difference," she said.

Tuell is an ambassador for the Alzheimer Association of the Northern Nevada and California Chapter, a music coordinator for the Perry Foundation and an ambassador for Youth Movement Against Alzheimer's Organizations which reaches out to high school and collegiate students about the disease.

She is currently a junior at the University of Nevada, Reno, studying behavior analysis and psychology with an emphasis in gerontology. Her career ambition is to become a geriatric psychiatrist which deals with the study, prevention and treatment of mental disorders in humans with age.