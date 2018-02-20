Valley resident chosen to exhibit works at Sierra Arts Foundation

Nancy Ryan, a Gardnerville resident, has been chosen to exhibit her work along with fellow textile artist, Denise Oyama Miller of Fremont, Calif., at the Sierra Arts Foundation located at 17 South Virginia St., Reno.

Out of 67 entries, eight artists were chosen to display their work at the 2018 Sierra Arts Foundation.

Their exhibits "Textures of the Seirra Nevada" are pieces done in many different techniques to depict the surrounding beauty of Northern Nevada. Techniques such as whole cloth painting, impressionistic landscape techniques and dimensional accents are included in this exhibit.

A reception will be held 6-8 p.m. March 15 where the artists will explain their art quilting techniques that were used to create their works of art.

In addition, these two artist are be sponsored by Sierra Sewing Center, in Reno and will be holding a workshop/retreat at Baldini's Casino, Sierra Room, beginning March 21 through March 24. Additional information can be obtained by calling 775-823-9700 or going into Sierra Sewing Center, in Reno. Samples of what will be taught also are on display.

Ryan and Miller are two internationally recognized textile artists with years of art quilting experience and teaching workshops together. Both exhibit their quilts in galleries and textile shows throughout the Untied States and abroad. Many of their textiles are held in private collections.

To view quilts of these two artists, visit their websites nancyryanquilts.shutterfly.com and deniseoyamiller.com