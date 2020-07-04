Valley makes own fun for Fourth

The big flag flies over Minden on Thursday in preparation for the Fourth of July

Kurt Hildebrand

With all of the major Fourth of July celebrations canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, Carson Valley residents will be making their own fun today.

Traditionally, Carson Valley events focus on live bands performing patriotic classics and small parades.

This year, the Carson Valley Pops will be streaming past July Fourth concerts on YouTube.

Organizer Bill Coyle has moved the former Douglas County Community Access TV to FaceBook and YouTube to stream the concerts starting 9 a.m. July 4.

Search Facebook and You Tube for DCCATV. Coyle said viewers may see the concerts on their televisions by launching the YouTube app and searching for the same thing.

He asked viewers to like the DCCATV group page and subscribe on YouTube. For more information, contact Coyle at DCCATVNV@gmail.com

Johnson Lane residents may be driving their classic cars around the neighborhood for the Fourth, though not quite a parade per se.

Resident John Hefner said that whatever occurs at 10 a.m. today, it will definitely not be an organized event sanctioned by any official entity.

That said, residents of the northern Carson Valley neighborhood might find something worth watching on the road around that time.

The Genoa Courthouse Museum in Nevada’s oldest town will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday.

Both the Nevada State Museum and the Nevada Railroad Museum in Carson City will be open at a reduced capacity on the Fourth.

On Tuesday, Virginia City became the last community to surrender its fireworks show to the outbreak. Tahoe’s award-winning Lights on the Lake, along with fireworks shows in Carson City, Reno and elsewhere are canceled.

Instead of the traditional parade, the Comstock is hosting an Independence Day Cruise from noon to 1 p.m. with a flyover from the Nevada Air National Guard. All are encouraged to drive through Virginia City and participatee. Cruise line-up starts 11 a.m at the Fourth Ward School, located at State Route 342 and C Street. Red, white, and blue vehicle decorations are highly encouraged.