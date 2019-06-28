Valley Fourth will feature barbecues and brass
July 4th Events
Heritage Park, Gardnerville
7 a.m. Sign up for the Freedom 5K in Heritage Park in
8 a.m. Carson Valley Lions serve breakfast $7
8-10 a.m. Freedom 5K
9:45 a.m. Quicksilver Agility Club demonstration
11:30 a.m. Carson Valley Pops and Voices of Sierra perform
Minden Park
10 a.m. Children’s bicycle parade
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free hamburgers and hotdogs
Genoa
10 a.m. Dog and children parade
11 a.m. Genoa Volunteers serve lunch, $12
11 a.m. Ten Dollar Pony
12:15 p.m. Mosquito Road Bluegrass
1:30 p.m. Quake City Jug Band
2:45 p.m. Nial McGuiness & the New World Jazz Project
4:30 p.m. Carson City Symphony
Stateline
9:45 p.m. Lights on the Lake