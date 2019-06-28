Valley Fourth will feature barbecues and brass

July 4th Events

Heritage Park, Gardnerville

7 a.m. Sign up for the Freedom 5K in Heritage Park in

8 a.m. Carson Valley Lions serve breakfast $7

8-10 a.m. Freedom 5K

9:45 a.m. Quicksilver Agility Club demonstration

11:30 a.m. Carson Valley Pops and Voices of Sierra perform

Minden Park

10 a.m. Children’s bicycle parade

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free hamburgers and hotdogs

Genoa

10 a.m. Dog and children parade

11 a.m. Genoa Volunteers serve lunch, $12

11 a.m. Ten Dollar Pony

12:15 p.m. Mosquito Road Bluegrass

1:30 p.m. Quake City Jug Band

2:45 p.m. Nial McGuiness & the New World Jazz Project

4:30 p.m. Carson City Symphony

Stateline

9:45 p.m. Lights on the Lake