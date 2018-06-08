Valley Christian Fellowship christens new home

For nearly three decades Valley Christian Fellowship has served Carson Valley from various locations, and now from its permanent home in Minden.

To celebrate, the church is hosting a grand opening June 15-17 at 1681 Lucerne St.

"We started the church in 1990, and have been paying rent for all that time, Senior Pastor Leo Kruger said. "We are so excited to be able to work toward a goal of putting our resources into ministry instead of rent. Having our own building will give us the opportunity to serve the community better as we get closer and closer to that goal."

The celebration will begin 6 p.m. June 15 with a dinner and showing of the movie "Finding Faith," starring Eric Estrada. The movie is based on a true story of the danger of teens on the internet. Owner/producer of JC Films, Jason Campbell, will be on site giving away a free movie to every couple or single who attends. Cost for dinner and a movie is $10 for adults, and teenagers ages sixth grade to 19 are free. This is a night out for adults and teenagers only, and no childcare will be provided. Tickets for adults and teenagers must be purchased or reserved by June 12 by calling the church office.

"The FBI states that if your children are on the internet, there is a 100 percent chance they will be contacted by a predator," Kruger said. "This movie will help educate you and your teen about the dangers related to social media and other internet dangers."

Saturday night is the main event starting at 5 p.m. with an open house and celebration service at 6 p.m. Food and refreshments provided. Leaders from each of the church's ministries will be on hand to explain what they do and answer any questions.

"The church exists for numerous purposes, Kruger said. " Some of the most important reasons are to provide a place where the congregation can worship and serve the Lord Jesus Christ, work together as a family to minister and encourage each other, and to serve our local community in a variety of ways. In the past we were restricted by the wishes of the landlord and many ministries were put on hold."

One of the ministries put on hold, but now able to move forward is for the church to be used as a satellite campus for Multnomah University, a non-denominational Christian university based out of Portland, Ore. Multnomah consists of a college, graduate school, seminary and Degree Completion Program, and the university offers bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in a wide range of fields. Classes begin in the fall. Valley Christian Fellowship also hosts a Spanish-speaking church, Iglesea Bautista Jesus Es El Camino, 6 p.m. Fridays.

Sunday morning the church will wrap up its grand opening with a Father's Day breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by a regular worship service at 10 a.m.

Kruger added that none of this would be possible without the efforts from the entire community.

"I would like to thank all the members and former members of our exceptionally generous church who have unselfishly given to our many building funds over the years. I would also like the thank the members of the community, those who have given support from afar, and especially the Lira family for their amazing generosity that made this vision possible," he said. "I am overwhelmed by the miraculous provision from so many different sources. A thank you to United Federal Credit Union for providing such great financing terms for the project. I encourage you go see them and thank them personally. Their local staff members are very friendly and helpful. In addition I would like to thank the staff, leadership, and members who sacrificed their time to help in so many ways. Special thanks to Pastor Eddie Sims, our construction manager for the entire project who has proven to be an invaluable asset to keep things on track. I could not have done it without him. Come celebrate with us as we bring honor to the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ."

For more information, call 265-4100 or visit http://www.valleycf.org.