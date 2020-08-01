Valley celebrates park, exhibit openings

No one thought any tots would wait until the official opening of the new playground at Westwood.

On Wednesday, Minden cut the ribbon for the play equipment in the park located behind the Ironwood Center.

“The Town of Minden is really excited about the opening of this new playground and the revitalization of Westwood Park,” Town Manager JD Frisby said. “It’s a project that we have been working on since we held a public workshop in February 2018. At that meeting, the Public made it very clear that there was a need to update the previous equipment. This park is the heart of the Westwood community and we wanted to install a structure that would help improve this area and set the bar for future playgrounds in the community. The pour in place soft surfacing and Tri-Runner swings are an added bonus and we look forward to seeing kids and families play on them for many years.”

In Gardnerville on Saturday, the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the grand opening of the Edwin L. Wiegand Ranching and Agricultural Heritage Exhibit. Doors open at 10 a.m. and museum trustees cut the ribbon at 11 a.m.

The exhibit marks the first major expansion of the museum since it opened in the former Douglas County High School in 1995.

And on Monday, the county will open the Johnson Lane Dog Park on Stephanie Way.

The dog park has been on the books for years, and residents have been watching its progress very closely.