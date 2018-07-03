Valley celebrates Fourth of July

There's lots to do in Carson Valley today as residents gather to celebrate Independence Day.

Members of the Battle Born Mounted Posse will be singing the day in with patriotic songs at Brookdale Senior Living at 9 a.m. today.

The Town of Gardnerville will also be making an early day of it with its sixth annual Freedom 5K at Heritage Park.

Onsite registration is 7-7:45 a.m. and costs $20. The race starts at 8 a.m.

The Carson Valley Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Park in Gardnerville. Cost is $7 and includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverage. The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra and the Voices of the Sierra Choral Group will perform a concert of patriotic songs 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Park in Gardnerville. Information, http://www.townofgardnerville.com

The Town of Minden will be celebrating the Fourth at Minden Park 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a children's bicycle parade, free hamburgers and hot dogs provided by the Carson Valley Inn, frozen treats from Model Dairy. There will be balloon creations, bubble zone and bounce houses.

Drinks will be available for purchase from the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Carson Valley.

Genoa's Americana Celebration opens with a parade 10 a.m. at Mormon Station State Historic Park, and features a day's worth of music in Nevada's oldest town.

The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department will be starting a fire in time to cook up a chicken barbecue lunch at 11 a.m. Lunches are $12 and available until the food's gone.

The Sierra Silverstrings will perform at 11 a.m. followed by Richard Elloyan and Steve Wade at 12:15 p.m.

The Reno Swing Set starts at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Sierra Sweetheart at 2:45 p.m. and the Scottish AMS Color Guard at 4:15 p.m.

The crescendo for the day will be patriotic music performed by the Carson City Symphony starting at 4:30 p.m. The concert wraps up at 6 p.m., with time to spare before dusk when the fireworks shows begin. Sunset is 8:28 p.m. today.

The event is presented by the Friends of Genoa, the Traditional American Music Project and the town.

Fireworks Shows

Lights on the Lake at Stateline is set for 9:45 p.m.

The 4th in Virginia City. Virginia City offers a fireworks display at dark.

Red, White and Tahoe Blue features fireworks in Incline Village.

The 26th annual RSVP celebration features fireworks launched from behind Carson High School.