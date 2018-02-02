Valley Boys & Girls Clubs members honored

Exceptional Carson Valley teenagers were celebrated on Thursday night by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada at its annual awards dinner.

"I am so grateful for every child in this room, from kids to teens," said executive director Katie Leao. "You should be so proud of your sons and daughters who come to this club."

Six candidates were vying for the title that recognizes leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. Angel Natividad, Arely Avina, Chyler Beck, Daniel Simon, Mia Liao and Natalie Ontiveros were all in the running for the award.

"These teens are amazing," Leao said. "We just have phenomenal teen members and their stories will touch you and it tells you why we do this job."

Liao took home the Youth of the Year award.

Leao credited the staff for helping to create bonds with the students over the years that helped them grow and succeed.

Recommended Stories For You

"If you heard, almost all of the stories started with I didn't want to go (to the club) but by the time they were teenagers they were looking forward to it every day," Leao said. "That is what we want, they have created beautiful bonds with our staff and this is the impact our staff has with the kids here."

The organization for both Western Nevada and Carson Valley clubs presented nearly two dozen awards to members and employees to recognize the great things and great attitudes seen at the clubs.

When introduced, the winners were described as kind, funny, smart and that they light up a room with their smiles and actions.

"We are here to award some amazing young men and women," Leao said.

The leaders also introduced the employee of the year, Eamon Webb, a woman who they described as a hard-working, dedicated individual.

"(She) comes in and barely makes minimum wage but does all she can and makes a huge impact on our kids," said operations director Matt Sampson. "She has grown more than I have ever seen growth at the Boys and Girls Club. She works hard every day, takes on any job that we ask her to do and is always there with a smile and support. We appreciate her."

Leao also made sure to honor several donors who helped create a better club, including Genoa Pink House owners Dan and Lois Wray.

In addition to the awards, the club celebrated its 25th anniversary in Carson City.

"We have over 400 children coming through our doors daily, and we strive to improve upon our mission each year which is to enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring individuals," Leao said. "We are excited for the next 25 years and can't wait to see the next generation of great futures grow with us."