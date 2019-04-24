Vacation Rental task force starts work

On April 15, the Douglas County Manager's Office held the first meeting of the Vacation Home Rental Task Force to review the history of vacation home rentals and establish the framework for the activities of the Task Force moving forward. The purpose of the VHR Task Force was defined by the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners during their board meeting on Jan. 24:

"To assist the County Manager with drafting recommendations regarding the administration and regulation of Vacation Home Rentals in Douglas County in a way which would balance the rights of the property owner with the rights of the neighbors."

A webpage with taskforce meeting materials, background information, timeline and important documents pertaining to the VHRTF has been created and can be found at http://www.douglascountynv.gov

For more information about the Task Force or questions pertaining to the Task Force contact Jenifer Davidson, Assistant County Manager at 775-782-9821 or vhrtaskfroce@douglasnv.us