Vacation homes subject to Stateline $5 room surcharge

Owners of the roughly 500 vacation home rentals in Tahoe Township will be required to pay a $5 surcharge to support construction of a Stateline events center.

The state law implementing the new charge took effect on Monday.

Douglas County will collect the money, which will be distributed to the Tahoe Douglas Visitor’s Authority.

The Visitor’s Authority is a separate entity established by the Nevada Legislature in 1997 amid the effort to turn Lake Tahoe into its own county.

The room fee is expected to generate $55 million of the cost of the $90 million events center.

A redevelopment district at Stateline is expected to contribute $25 million to the construction of the center.

Under the bill approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, the surcharge may be used for planning construction and operation of the events center.

It can also be used for advertising, publicizing and promotion of tourism at Stateline.

Those who are currently paying transient lodging taxes will receive a notice from the county and a revised tax return. Return forms can be accessed at the county web site.

A copy of the return has also been posted to http://www.recordcourier.com