UNR students not returning to class after Thanksgiving

One in nine active coronavirus cases in Washoe County are associated with the University of Nevada, Reno, prompting the university to announce it was converting to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break.

On Friday, UNR President Brian Sandoval sent a University-wide message to students, faculty and staff announcing additional coronavirus mitigation efforts concerning fall break and spring break.

“COVID-19 remains a significant challenge, not only for our institution but for our community, the state of Nevada and our country,” Sandoval said. “I write today to share our plan forward, which is essential in order to safeguard the health of everyone associated with our University.”

University students living in the dorms are being asked not to return on Nov. 30 barring extenuating circumstances. The University is delaying the start of its spring semester a week until Jan. 25.

Combined with the news that 34 out of 53 tests results at a Mason Valley assisted living home were reported to be positive are reminders that the coronavirus is lingering in Western Nevada.

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said Thursday his office has been informed that Mason Valley Residence is currently notifying family and guardians of the residents, as well as employees. The facility had South Lyon Medical Center conduct the testing on Oct. 2.

Lyon County is working with South Lyon Medical Center, Carson City Health and Human Services and the Quad County Health Care Coalition to assist the facility to reduce the impacts and further spread of virus at the facility and in the community.

Figures released on Thursday night indicated that Lyon County has 46 active cases, two more than Carson City’s 44. Douglas County had 31 active cases on Thursday. Both Carson and Lyon have had eight people die from the virus, while Douglas has seen one death.

A combined flu clinic and coronavirus tsting event is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carson High School.

A similar event at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Wednesday saw 180 residents receive flu vaccinations, with 175 taking a coronavirus test. Most of the people attending took both tests.