University Women’s Club awards $6,000 in scholarships

The University Women's Club of Carson Valley awarded three Delia Meyer Memorial Scholarships to Douglas High School seniors. Each recipient received $2,000.

The first scholarship was given to Mackenzie Brixey, who plans to attend the University of Nevada. Her fields of study are biology and biochemistry, with a minor in psychology. Her career goal is dentistry, specializing in cosmetics. Mackenzie has played softball since the age of 4. She has been on the Douglas High varsity softball team for four years, and has been in Nevada Hotshots for 10 years. She received a Molly Youth Award – Me For Incredible Youth, and the Elks Club Student of the Month Award.

The second scholarship was awarded to Peri Buck, who has a career goal of becoming an environmental lawyer or policy maker. Her passion is protecting the environment and the outdoors. Peri was ASB vice president in her senior year, participated in Block D for three years and was in the National Honor Society for two years. She is an avid athlete who has played award winning soccer for eight years, as well as varsity ski team and lacrosse. As a senior she was captain of all three sports. Peri successfully completed many honor and AP classes, and was awarded the Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish.

The third scholarship winner was Emma Smith, who will attend Colorado State University, majoring in animal science. She also received the Colorado State Scholar Award. Emma's career goal is to become a veterinarian, specializing in equine science. She has been interning at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital, working with Dr. Cameron Ross during his surgeries. Her extracurricular activities include the National Honor Society for three years, FFA chapter president (junior and senior year) and Douglas High Block D Class Officer for two years. Emma has received awards in track and field and cross country. In 2015, she was selected as a Nevada representative to the National Youth Leadership Council conference in Washington, D.C.

These scholarships are financed entirely by private donations from club members. The University Women's Club has been active in Carson Valley since the 1920s. Membership is open to all women who wish to support graduating senior women in their higher education goals. Committee members reviewing applications include Bonnie Rogers, Nancy Raymond, Linda Abrahamson and Nancy Stephenson.