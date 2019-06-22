University Women award scholarships

The University Women’s Club of Carson Valley awarded three $1,500 Jane Jobe/Anne Phillips Memorial Scholarships.

Alexandra Sims who recently graduated from Aspire Academy High School was a winner. Sims will attend Western Nevada College, majoring in nursing. Her specific interest is pediatric nursing and Women’s Health. She participated in Future Health Professionals, and she received a “Most Dedicated to Service and Outstanding Academic Award.” Also, Sims volunteered at Minden Elementary School.

Two scholarships were presented to Douglas High School seniors. The awardees are Shelbilyn Beaty and Leah Ramsey-Kruse. Beaty will attend University of Nevada, Reno, majoring in elementary education. Because of the Jump Start program, she has been able to graduate from Douglas High School and Western Nevada College simultaneously. Beaty is employed at the Carson Valley Swim Center, as a lifeguard and swim instructor, and private swim teacher. Her extracurricular activities include Future Farmers of America and volunteering at Pinion Hills Elementary School.

Ramsey-Kruse, will attend Truckee Meadows Community College majoring in nursing. Ramsey-Kruse is a 10-year member in the Douglas County 4-H Club, and a National Honor Society member. She spent three years on the Douglas High School cross country team, and the Douglas High dance team. She participated in the Jump Start Program and is employed as a senior caregiver.

The University Women’s Club scholarship donations are financed entirely by private donations from club members. The scholarship committee members are Nancy Raymond, Linda Abrahamson, Melanie Boudreau and Charlotte Booth.