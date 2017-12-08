University confers 1,835 degrees on Saturday

So many University of Nevada, Reno, students are getting their degrees they have to have two ceremonies.

The university's December commencement includes both August and December graduates.

Of the 1,835 degrees and certificates being conveyed on Saturday, 1,405 are bachelors degrees and 430 are masters and doctorate degrees.

Due to the large number of graduates, the university will be holding two ceremonies on Saturday, one starting at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. Line-up is at 7:45 a.m. for the morning session and at 1:15 p.m. for the afternoon.

Public parking is available in the West Stadium Parking Complex, directly north of Lawlor Events Center, as well as in the Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex. The 15th Street entrance to campus, off Virginia Street, will be closed.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at unr.edu/live.