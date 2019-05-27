‘Universe of Stories’ summer reading theme

The Douglas County Public Library invites everyone to participate in the 2019 Summer Reading Program. “A Universe of Stories” is this year’s theme with reading and activity challenges for babies, toddlers, children, teens, and adults. The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 3 at the Minden and Lake Tahoe branches. Children and teens who participate will earn prizes while they maintain and build their reading skills during summer break. Set up an account on the library’s new Beanstack webpage at douglascountynv.beanstack.org to register. Log reading, earn prizes, and enter drawings on your Beanstack account.

The Summer Reading Kick-off event for Minden will be held on June 5 in the Douglas County Community and Senior Center Dining Hall at 6:30 p.m. The Science Wizard will present amazing experiments that explore the awesome power of air and wind. The Douglas County Public Library Foundation will sponsor an ice cream social from 7:30 to 8 p.m. A children’s used book sale will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The book sale is made possible by the Friends of the Library and the Library Foundation. The Lake Tahoe branch’s Kick-off event with the Science Wizard will be held at the Zephyr Cove Library on June 5 at 3:30 p.m. All of these events are free and open to children of all ages.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.