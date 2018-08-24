Understanding Nevada’s energy ballot questions

"Don't let Nevada become like California" is one of the things we've heard regarding the heated battle over whether or not to deregulate Nevada's energy. Is your head spinning listening to the ads for both sides of the issue? On Sept. 10 everyone is welcome to attend the Douglas County Democratic Women's luncheon where two guest speakers will discuss the important controversy regarding Questions 3 and 6 on this November's ballot.

Question 3, the "Energy Choice" initiative, will be thoroughly explained and your questions answered by Mike Roberson, Northern Nevada outreach coordinator. Kyle Roerink, communication director, presents the reasons to vote 'yes' on Question 6. He will detail how Nevada's state-of-the-art geothermal facilities are vital to ensuring that electricity demand is met, power bills are low, local communities prosper and Nevada's economy and environment remain vibrant.

Or you might want to talk to someone who experienced energy deregulation in Southern California in the late 1990s. I personally found that they resulted in no "choices" and my DWP bills went through the roof.

Tickets are $25 per person and include lunch and the program. You may pay at the door however, reservations are required and must be made by noon on Sept. 6. Sorry, late cancellations or no-shows must be charged for as meals are purchased in advance. The event will be held at Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Hwy. 395, Minden. Contact DCDW at dcdw@gbis.com or 265-0539. Registration is at 11:30 and the program begins at 11:45 a.m.

While there you will notice a fancy looking "Orphan Gold" collection box. It is a fundraising project to can help DCDW support its projects and goals not covered by membership dues. If you have only one gold hoop earring, a broken gold chain or anything you no longer use in your jewelry box please consider donating it. You can check to see if a piece is costume or actually gold by finding the marking 10K, 14K or 18K. Another way is by using a strong magnet to test it. If it is not attracted to the magnet, it is most likely solid gold. Your donations are greatly appreciated. If you have questions on this program please contact Sharon Hoelscher Day, committee chair, at shoelscherday@gmail.com.

Visit the website dcdwomen.net/ or find them on Facebook.

