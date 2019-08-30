Two-week closure of Highway 50 under consideration

Moving up a two-week closure of Highway 50 at Echo Summit to late September is under consideration by the California Department of Transportation.

That would be months earlier than previously planned for by the state.

The work is part of the $14.1 million bridge replacement project, according to Caltrans. The existing bridge was built in 1939. The new bridge will meet current seismic and safety standards.

Two meetings, one on Wednesday in Placerville and another on Thursday in Meyers, have been scheduled to update residents.

Earlier this year prior to the start of construction on Echo Summit in May, Caltrans officials stated they were likely looking at a complete closure in 2020.

The closure is needed to install new girders and demolish the existing structure, according to Caltrans.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure. Local residents and businesses will be issued passes to use Johnson Pass Road as a detour during the closure. More information on the detours will be provided at the meetings.

The bridge replacement project, which was originally expected to last two construction seasons, could now be completed later this fall or next spring. Weather could impact that timeline.

The project includes $5.2 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act that was signed into law on April 28, 2017.