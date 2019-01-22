Two Tahoe drug ring members admit selling

Two people who were implicated as part of a drug sales ring based at Lake Tahoe admitted to felony charges on Tuesday.

A South Lake Tahoe woman faces a maximum of 12 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking and sales of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

Shantell Mae Marullo, 41, faces 12-72 months in prison on each charge.

According to court documents, she sold 4.7 grams of heroin on March 12, 2018, and another 2 grams on June 6, 2018.

Marullo is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26. She is free pending her sentencing.

Christopher Servanno Mendonca, 23, was released on his own recognizance after he pleaded guilty to a count o f sales of a controlled substance.

Mendonca faces 12-72 months in prison at his sentencing scheduled for March 5.

He said he had a job in South Lake Tahoe.

Releasing him required that he convince the judge that though he is a heroin addict, he will be able to remain off the drug while awaiting sentencing.

He will be under the supervision of the Douglas County Department of Alternative Sentencing.

Arraignment of a third defendant in the drug ring bust was delayed two weeks while attorneys work out a plea deal.

Shawn G. Stenzel, 28, of South Lake Tahoe, appeared out of custody in Douglas County District Court with his attorney Mathew Work.

He is under the supervision of the Department of Alternative Sentencing.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in two cases involving drug sales.

In November, Douglas County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ron Elges reported approximately 92 grams of heroin, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine, 42 tabs of LSD and $1,000 in counterfeit money, with a total street value of over $20,000, had been seized in the investigation.

Of the eight suspects named in November, six have appeared in district court.