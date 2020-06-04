Two seriously hurt in Minden head-on

An aerial photo of the collision on Highway 395 north of Muller Lane on Wednesday.

Nevada Highway Patrol

A head-on collision closed the northbound lanes of Highway 395 for more than four hours on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at around 5:53 p.m. when one of the sedans crossed over the center median and hit the other, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by East Fork firefighters. They were transported to meet helicopters, which flew them to Renown Regional Medical Center. One of the patients went to Carson City while the other was picked up at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The entire highway was closed for at least two hours after the wreck.

Traffic was diverted through Genoa as a result of the closure.

No information about the identity of the drivers was released by the NHP, which is investigating the collision.