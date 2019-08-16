Two Ranchos residents seek fire board seat

Two Gardnerville Ranchos residents have applied for a seat on the East Fork Fire Protection District board of directors.

Retired East Fork firefighter John Bellona and retired information technology executive Terry Faff are up for the seat vacated by Ken Garber last month.

The district board is expected to appoint Garber’s replacement at their Aug. 22 meeting.

Bellona is a retired employee of the district, having served as a fire captain and training officer. He listed past employment with the Professional Firefighters of Nevada as a vice president, representing the interests and concerns of professional paid firefighters in several Nevada cities and counties. He was also a past president of the local firefighters union while employed with the East Fork Fire Protection District. Bellona also worked for the Nevada State Fire Marshal as a Training Officer and the Nevada Division of Forestry. He is a 30-year resident of Douglas County and a one-time volunteer firefighter. He was the 1996 Nevada Fire Instructor of the Year.

Faff is retired from 30 years in the information technology and computer software business, working for several international companies. His positions ranged from data processing, to systems programing, and senior management positons in both operations and sales, including the development of a software applications for fire department dispatching systems. Faff has been active in the Douglas County community and cited extensive board experience, having served on five boards and committees, chairing two of them. Faff noted that his regular attendance at county commission meetings has given him a history lesson in the evolution and transition of the district. He has lived in the Gardnerville Ranchos for 22 years and said he would be honored to serve with the existing board members.

The position comes up for election in 2020.

Directors meet 1 p.m. at 1694 County Road in Minden.

The district has its own tax rate and an elected board of directors.