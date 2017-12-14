Two new Douglas County deputies sworn in

Two new deputies, Stephen Graves and Eric Jenkins, took their oaths of office on Monday, to join Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Jenkins was born and raised in Douglas County, he graduated from Douglas High School in 2014. He has completed coursework at the University of Nevada, Reno and will finish his degree in the future. Jenkins said it has been a lifelong dream to become a deputy sheriff and he plans to work diligently for the public.

Graves grew up in Norco, Calif., and relocated to Douglas County several years ago. He has since been employed in the lumber supply and heavy equipment industries. He said he is very excited to be working and serving the Douglas County community.

The new deputies were sworn in by Sheriff Ron Pierini in front of their family and friends and several employees of the Sheriff's Office.