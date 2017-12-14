Two killed in Mono head-on

Two Northern Nevada residents were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 395 south of the Bodie turnoff.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 4:30 p.m. collision occurred when a Dodge 2500 pickup driven by Sacramento resident Connor Poggetto crossed the center line on a right-hand curve.

The pickup struck a northbound Mazda head-on, killing both the occupants.

Poggetto was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda are from Northern Nevada and once next of kin have been notified their identities will be released.

The collision is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol, Bridgeport Area.