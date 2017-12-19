Two Gardnerville women arrested on suspicion of felony charges

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia.

Janine M. Nish, 57, was arrested Saturday after deputies witnessed a white Isuzu trooper speeding. Nish was allegedly going 47 mph in a 35 mph zone. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested Nish on two warrants. The deputy's canine partner alerted to methamphetamine and a pipe in the vehicle.

Her bail is set at $5,643.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of violating her parole, a felony, and possession of marijuana.

Amber A. Johnson, 19, was arrested Saturday when deputies observed a parked vehicle with three subjects inside.

As the vehicle pulled away, they observed a glass pipe on the roadway where the vehicle had been.

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies conducted a traffic stop. According to reports, the strong scent of marijuana was coming from the car.

Deputies identified Johnson and knew she was under supervision, one of the requirements being she had to stay away from marijuana. She was arrested.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol as a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 19 year-old was arrested after deputies responded to the 1500 block of South Riverview Drive in reference to a juvenile problem.

On scene, deputies witnessed a juvenile party going on where allegedly alcohol and marijuana were being consumed. The man's family owns the house where 10 other juveniles were present. All were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and/or marijuana. The man was a legal adult hosting the party and was arrested.

His bail is set at $1,104.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of theft, a failure to appear warrant and possession of marijuana.

The 18-year-old was arrested after deputies were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft incident. The male was detained near the exit doors. On scene, deputies met with the reporting party who said they witnessed the man taking tags off items and placing them into a Walmart bag. The man then allegedly went to the self-checkout and paid for a few items. On his way out, the reporting party stopped to check his receipt. She found a number of items in his bag that were not on the receipt.

Deputies met with the man who admitted to removing the tags. A total of $161.61 was taken. Deputies also found a bag with a hardened brown substance, the man said was hardened "THC dabs." The man is under 21 years of age and could not present a valid medical marijuana card.

His bail is set at $1,183.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday.

The 36-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Waterloo Lane. On scene, deputies witnessed a car that had run off the roadway and crashed into a fence. The driver was allegedly passed out in the driver's seat.

Deputies banged on the window to wake the man up and reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car. The man submitted a preliminary breath test of .228.

His bail is set at $1,500.