Two firefighters graduate academy

Two new East Fork firefighters graduated from the 12-week Regional Training Academy on June 15, according to the East Fork Fire Protection District.

Firefighter-EMT Matt Galas and Firefighter-Paramedic Mitchell Hammond successfully completed a demanding training academy along with several other firefighters from five other agencies.

Agencies including Truckee Meadows, Carson City, Central Lyon and North Lake Tahoe all had recruits in the fire academy, which was hosted by Carson City.

Through the 12-week program, the recruits train for all necessary skills the recruits will need once they enter the fire service. In addition to classroom training, the recruits put their lessons to work training with real fire, equipment and vehicles so they're fully aware of what to expect outside of the academy.

The East Fork has participated in both the regional recruitment and training program for the past three years.

Galas and Hammond will participate in an 80-hour district orientation program before being assigned to a shift and station.

Recommended Stories For You

"As the district continues to see increases in service demands and with future retirements, it will continue to see a need for additional personnel, both in new positions and replacement positions," said East Fork Chief Tod Carlini. "The District is currently awaiting news of a Staffing For Adequate Emergency Response grant application which would allow the District to hire five additional personnel. The SAFER grant covers 60% of the cost of the new positions over a three-year period. The district has also budgeted funds for three more additional positions, independent of the SAFER Grant.

"Both new employees are excited to get work and start serving the community," stated District Chief Tod Carlini. "I am very proud of both the fine young men."

District Board President Bernard Curtis, Board Secretary Barbara Griffin, and Director Ken Garber all attended the graduation event held at the Grand Sierra in Reno. East Fork Fire Captain John Brawley served as the District Academy Training Officer during the twelve week academy.