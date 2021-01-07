Two dozen seats up for appointment today

Appointments to nearly two-dozen seats on boards and commission that advise Douglas County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to take place.

While commissioners are getting an early start at 9 a.m., no appointments will be heard before 11:45 a.m., according to the agenda.

Three people are up for a seat on the Douglas County Planning Commission including Ruhenstroth commission candidate Charles Holt. Gardnerville residents Nicholas Meier and Jennifer Tune are also up for the planning board. Holt has also applied for the Library Board of Trustees and the Senior Public Transportation Advisory Board.

Nine residents are seeking three seats on the Airport Advisory Committee, including Judith Anderson, Dan Aynesworth Becky Emmett, Barbara Goda, Beatty Martinez, Shawn Meehan, John Morgan Russell Smith and Michael Sommers.

In addition to Holt, James Swan and Elizabeth Tatersall are seeking the one seat on the Library board.

Lake Tahoe residents Kathy Gardner and Nanette Hansel are up for the two Tahoe seats on the Parks & Recreation Commission. East Fork Township residents Ann Carroll, Chris Ovrid, and Brenda Robertson are seeking the only Carson Valley seat on the board.

Four residents are seeking the at-large seat on the Carson Water Subconservancy District, including outgoing County Commissioner Dave nelson and former Commissioner Steve Thaler. Gardnerville Ranchos Improvement District Trustee John Sheridan and Gardnerville resident Holly Kimball have also applied for the seat.

Gardnerville resident Bayan Lewis and Minden resident Michael Sommers are seeking the at-large seat on the 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee.

Four residents are seeking three seats on the Senior Services and Public Transit Advisory Council including Bruce Beamer, Ann Carroll, Holt and former Assessor Doug Sonnemann.

Three Tahoe Township residents are seeking a seat on the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, including Camille Bently, Staci Baker and Bob Cook. Three Gardnerville residents, Joseph Fowles, Ethan Gray and Michael Porter are seeking the community-at-large seat.

Former Deputy District Attorney Peter Handy is seeking one of the attorney’s seat on the Law Library Board. Minden resident Judith Anerson and Stateline resident Cynthia Mohiuddin are vying for the at-large seat.

Some boards, such as the Genoa Historic District Committee and the Water Conveyance Committee have the same number of applicants and seats.

Also up for appointment today is R. Alex Alexander to the Genoa Town Board.