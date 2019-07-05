Two children hurt in July 4th Woodfords crash

Two children were injured when they were thrown from a van involved in a head-on collision in Woodfords 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

An 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were hurt after the Honda CRV they were riding in crossed the centerline into the path of a Toyota Tacoma. Alpine and East Fork medics responded to the collision.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the Honda, a 69-year-old Palmdale, Calif., resident, was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle drifted into the westbound lane.

A Sparks man driving the Tacoma tried to avoid the collision by driving onto the north shoulder but was unable to dodge the Honda.

The Honda overturned multiple times and came to rest on its wheels. A 17-year old girl was also ejected, but was not seriously injured.

A 66-year-old Sparks woman received major injuries, while two other passengers of the Tacoma received minor injuries.

Highway 88 was closed briefly to allow an ambulance helicopter to land.

It was a busy Fourth for East Fork Firefighters, who responded to a small fire in a Jacks Valley backyard around 11:30 a.m.

East Fork Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said the fire burned a second of fence and a nonoperational vehicle on a property off Carnelian.

Firefighters responded to a half-acre fire off the end of Stephanie Way at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

“It was in an odd spot, nowhere near the road,” he said. “We sent four brush trucks and knocked down before we turned it over to the Bureau of Land Management.”

He said that speculation that it might be a bonfire was unfounded.

East Fork firefighters responded to 47 calls over the 48 hours, including the Fourth.