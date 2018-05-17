Two children hospitalized after Carson fire

Douglas County firefighters responded to help extinguish a Carson City apartment fire that resulted in the hospitalization of two children.

Crews responded to the 3900 block of Pheasant Drive at 10:46 a.m., for reports of an apartment on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the second floor of the apartment complex.

The children, an 8-year-old and a teenager, were injured in the fire. The teenager was outside of the residence when crews arrived, with fire related injuries and the firefighters had to rescue the younger child from inside the burning apartment.

Fire Chief Sean Slamon said crews had to extract the child via the second floor window.

Both children were taken to the hospital, the 8-year-old is reportedly in critical condition and the teenager is in serious condition, according to officials. However, the extent of their injuries weren't released.

Slamon said the firefighters did an excellent job in the rescue, despite extraordinarily difficult circumstances.

"I am extremely impressed by the quick and professional actions of the firefighters today," Slamon said. "It was a challenging fire with a confirmed child trapped on the second floor and they were able to make quick entry and search in a high heat and no visibility conditions."

The fire was contained to the second floor, but Slamon said during the rescue, the fire spread to the attic, causing damage to four other units. After the flames were extinguished, firefighters worked to minimize damage to the lower and surrounding apartments from water and embers.

Slamon said the fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

In addition to Carson City Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protect District, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and Reno Fire Department provided mutual aid to the city by assisting crews on the fire as well as taking over the medical calls through the city.

"I would like to thank our mutual aid for assisting us, the positive outcomes would not have been possible without them," Slamon said.

He also expressed his admiration for his employees, impressed by the work they did Wednesday morning.

"The fire and the rescue is a great example of the talents of our firefighters and paramedics that we have in Carson City," Slamon said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Slamon said initial investigation looks to be accidental in nature.