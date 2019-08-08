Two arrested in Utah connected to Ranchos theft

Two people sought in connection with a vehicle theft and burglary at a Gardnerville Ranchos home are in custody in Utah.

Jordon L. Donell of Salt Lake City and Jackie L. Coughran or Medford, Ore., were taken into custody on Wednesday morning by Hurricane, Utah, police.

Donnell was booked on felony drug charges and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Coughran also faces multiple drug charges, altering a VIN number on a motor vehicle and possession of multiple ID documents.

According to the news site stgeorgeutah.com, the two were stopped in a van with federal license plates.

The site reports a records check reveals the two were being sought out of Las Vegas and Donell was wanted in San Francisco, accused of burglary.

A firearm, illegal drugs, a finance card and identification cards were also found in the vehicle.