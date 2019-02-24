Twins perform with Gardnerville band

Twin Gardnerville brothers, Dalton and Garrett Moore, are the founders of the band False Rhythms.

The Reggae band features Dalton as vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Garrett as lead guitar, Austin Hawkins on bass and Robbie Wheeler on drums.

They've had the name since they were in high school, but the band officially started in 2017.

The twins are Washoe, and they said their heritage heavily influences their music and beliefs.

With their music, they said they hope to spread positivity, unity, and good vibes, especially to the youth of the community.

For information on False Rhythms and upcoming shows, find them at http://www.facebook.com/falserhythmsreggae14/.