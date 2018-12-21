‘Twas the Night After Christmas: An evening of holiday music

'Twas The Week After Christmas And All Over Town

The Bustling Pace is at Last Slowing Down

CVCT is Ready to Entertain You Again

And You Know That We'll Do the Best That We Can

(An excerpt from a poem written for the show by Director Norris Edson.)

When all that shopping, wrapping, cooking, and rushing about is over, it's time to take a deep breath and enjoy a show that is new in the area this year. From Dec. 27-29 at 7 p.m., the Carson Valley Community Theatre presents its first "cabaret show" at the Annex, Copeland Arts Council location. The address is 1572 Highway 395 in Minden (please note this not at C.V.I.C. Hall).

There will also be a Sunday matinee on Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. Tickets are just $12 for a program that includes your favorite holiday music, plus some new numbers, all performed by our own local talent. Here's a pleasant and relaxing way to keep the season's momentum going as we head toward the countdown to New Year's. Seating is limited, so we suggest picking up tickets early at the box office to avoid disappointment at the door. You may also purchase them online at the website or read more about it on Facebook. Direct questions to Margaret Edson at norris.edson@yahoo.com or call 720-7186.

10TH ANNUAL SANTA CRAWL FROM 7-10 P.M. today

Go wild with your craziest, fanciest, holiday hats, outfits, and battery-lit accessories. What a fun way to spread some holiday cheer. It's simple to participate. Just bring $10 to Battle Born Wine, 1448 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville where the event starts or DST Coffee, 1411 Hwy. 395, Gardnerville to receive your participation wristband. You may then enjoy a variety of drink specials at the participating businesses including JT Basque Bar & Dining Room, Battle Born Wine, DST Coffee, Overland Restaurant & Pub, The French Bar, Sharkey's Casino, and Nevada Ugly.

All donations received will be shared between Austin's House and the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. There will also be drink specials and raffles for participants. The event concludes at Buckaroos Bar at 10 p.m. with a costume contest. Those in the most outstanding Santa or holiday costumes have a chance to win prizes. Get your wristbands now so you'll be ready to go. Merry Christmas!

CHRISTMAS WISH COMES TRUE

We are happy to share with you that "Missy" a dog whose story recently appeared in this column has at last been adopted. Her 10-month stint in the Douglas County Animal Shelter came to an end this month just in time for Christmas. A big "thank you" goes out to her new adoptive parents and all the wonderful staff members and DAWG volunteers who did so much to help her prepare for, and find her a "fur-ever home."