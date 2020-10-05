Turning aspens draw spectators

It takes a little searching to find some of the more vibrant colors in Hope Valley, but they're there.

Kurt Hildebrand

There is indeed gold in Hope Valley as the aspens begin their annual color change.

Travelers along Highways 88 and 89 reported sightseers lined the highways to get photos of the color.

While Monday was nowhere near as busy, there were several folks out capturing the beauty of nature along Alpine County byways.

Those looking to get off the highway may find color off Blue Lakes and Burnside Lake roads.

But the clock is ticking to enjoy the color as warm dry weather that has been the rule for more than a month could be ending this weekend.

Long-range forecasts call for the possibility of a storm system arriving over the Sierra with a chance of rain in Alpine County.

Rain won’t do much to the leaves, but any winds accompanying the front could strip some of the trees of their color.

Many of the aspens lining the west side of Hope Valley below Highway 89 were still green, which means they might survive the weekend.

Alpine County is at the headwaters of five different watersheds that supply water to both Nevadans and Californians.

In addition to the Carson, the Truckee, Stanislaus, Mokelumne and the American rivers all rise in Alpine County.

Sightseers are reminded to pull all the way off the road and to keep an eye out for pedestrians.