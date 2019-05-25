Turlock man in custody on 2014 thefts

Reed



A Turlock, Calif., man, who is accused of a rash of 2014 thefts, is in Douglas County custody.

Thomas Paul Reed IV, 35, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday and ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail on two counts of possession of stolen property and possession of stolen motor vehicles.

Reed faces a May 29 hearing in justice court.

The charges stem from a trailer filled with stolen goods found in a downtown Gardnerville parking lot in November 2014.

Inside were items determined to have been stolen over the previous months, including a Suzuki motorcycle.

According to court documents, Reed said he moved to Carson Valley from Turlock to escape his criminal life.

He is also accused of walking out of a Topsy Way shoe store with a $90 set of sneakers in January 2014 and making off with a television set from a South Lake Tahoe motel.

While he was working for a Gardnerville mechanic, Reed stole a stereo and speakers out of a vehicle he was supposed to be working on.

He left town as Douglas investigators were closing in on him. A warrant for his arrest was issued in March 2015.

Reed has been in the news since then, with an arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle in Turlock in April 2015. He was again arrested in an alleged assault on his 17-year-old girlfriend in September 2018.

Five Guys Burgers is gone, but a man who burglarized the business while he was working there is back in jail on a probation violation.

Charles D. Muscott, 39, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Carson City on a $5,000 warrant for failure to appear.

Muscott received a suspended 40-month prison sentence in November 2017. He was caught on video trying to open the safe and then taking a wallet from a purse hanging inside the restaurant in March 2017. As part of his sentence, he was supposed to seek treatment for his drug dependency.

A man who is facing charges in connection with a fiery August 2018 motor home pursuit is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Christopher Debastiani, 43, was transferred back to Douglas County custody on a warrant issued to ensure he would be present for an update on his impending trial on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and eluding in connection with the chase.

An 18-year-old Douglas High School senior was taken into custody on Wednesday after deputies found her and friends allegedly smoking marijuana behind the Maverik.

The Gardnerville woman was arrested around noon, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

While marijuana is legal in Nevada, it isn’t legal for those under the age of 21 or to consume it in public.