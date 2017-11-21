Turkey bingo puts ‘fun’ in fundraising

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley's 27th turkey bingo brought more than 100 friends and family together for some fun and fundraising for community organizations at the CVIC Hall on Saturday.

"It's all about the kids," Kiwanis President Mike Henningsen said. "All proceeds from our fundraisers go back into the community."

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis has served many community organizations in the past including, the Carson Valley Boys & Girls Club, Family Support Council, Douglas County Food Closet, Kids Fishing Derby, Partnership of Community Resources, scholarships for Douglas High School students and more.

Greg Regan of Carson City has been attending the event for 10-12 years, but this is the first time he has blacked out his bingo card.

"We come for the camaraderie. We live in Carson City, but have friends in the Valley, so it's a great opportunity to come and see and spend time with them," Regan said.

Regan received a $100 gift card to Walmart for winning.

Recommended Stories For You

For Gardnerville resident Carol Dettori, turkey bingo is a long standing tradition.

"It's fun to support the kids and mingle," Dettori said. "We get a big group together and come every year."

This year she brought her visiting sister, Marlene Randolph of Tennessee to participate.

"It's a good way to raise money," Randolph said. "In Tennessee you're not allowed to play bingo and it's a shame because look at the turn out here. It's hard for organizations to raise money and obviously this works."

Long time friends Abby Hamer, 11, Charolette Bonar, 10, Giana Zinke, 10, Sammi Boggs, 9, Annie Hill, 10, and Jacob Hill, 12, have been coming for as long as they can remember.

"I enjoy the prizes and the people, everyone is really nice," Hamer said. Abby's father, Dan Hamer is a Kiwanis member.

"We heard of the event through my dad, its been a tradition for about six years for us," Abby said.

Giana said she enjoys playing bingo and said it makes it more fun when people and friends get together to play.

"It's a great and fun fundraising event," added Jacob Hamer.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley meets weekly 6:30 a.m. Thursdays at the C.O.D Casino. Information, 339-8882.