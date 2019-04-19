Tulé duck decoy exhibit opens at museum

An exhibit of tulé duck decoys created by Fallon Paiute Martin George has opened at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

The decoys were made from cattails gathered in the wetlands near Centerville in Carson Valley.

George was the grandson of Wuzzie and Jimmy George. His grandmother spent much of her life teaching and demonstrating traditional Northern Paiute skills and knowledge.

George learned many of his skills, preserving tribal traditions and cultures.

George used to go to schools and weave his duck decoys. He died in 1994 at the age of 29.

The museum is located at 1477 Main St., Gardnerville.