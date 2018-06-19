Truckee native next Bridgeport District ranger

A Truckee native takes over as Bridgeport District ranger next week, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Monday is Jan Cutts' first day on the job, where she will oversee management of more than 1 million acres of National Forest lands in both California and Nevada.

"Jan comes to the Forest with 25 years of diverse land management experience," said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. "She is no stranger to the Sierra Nevada region, having also worked on the Inyo and Tahoe National Forests in various capacities. We are excited to have Jan join our team. She brings a wealth of skills in working with employees, communities, and other stakeholders to achieve shared stewardship of the National Forest."

Cutts began her Forest Service career in 1989 as a seasonal archaeologist on the Inyo National Forest in Bishop, and subsequently served as assistant forest archaeologist, forest public affairs officer, forest civil rights officer, and Mt. Whitney and White Mountain deputy district ranger. In 2005, Cutts accepted the American River district ranger position in the Tahoe National Forest in Foresthill, Calif.

Cutts then moved to Silverthorne, Colo., in 2008 to serve as the Dillon district range in the White River National Forest. During this time, she also had two four-month details as acting regional director of external affairs for the U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region in Denver. In 2015, Cutts left the Forest Service for a three-year break to join her retired husband at their home in the New Mexico mountains.

"I am excited to return to the Forest Service as part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest team and to provide leadership on the Bridgeport Ranger District," said Cutts. "I am especially looking forward to developing and fostering relationships with District employees and partners in our communities. Bridgeport is a busy Ranger District and I'm eager to work together and continue to accomplish great work there. My family and I are thrilled to make the eastern Sierra our home again."

Cutts grew up in Truckee, and earned a bachelor of science in anthropology from the University of California at Davis. She replaces Jeremy Marshall who left the Bridgeport Ranger District for a District Ranger Position with the Tres Piedras Ranger District on the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico.