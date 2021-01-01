Truck driver flown to hospital after wreck

Care Flight Ambulance helicopter lifts off carrying an injured truck driver on New Year's Day.

Kurt Hildebrand

The driver of a big rig was helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center after he left Highway 395 and ended up in an irrigation ditch on New Year’s Day.

The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. north of Muller Lane. First responders reported the driver had difficulty breathing.

The location of the accident is in the vicinity of the jog in the highway north of Minden.

The southbound lanes of Highway 395 were closed while Care Flight landed to transport the driver.

The truck was on its side along the west side of the highway in a Park Ranch field after going through the fence.

Firefighters said it didn’t appear as though any fluids were leaking from the wreck.

About a half hour later, a vehicle collision resulted in a lane of Highway 50 being closed near Sewer Plant.

Initial reports were that as many as three vehicles were involved in the 3:15 p.m. collision.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to both incidents.