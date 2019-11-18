TRPA hosting ‘Loop Road’ open house

Following the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board’s decision to approve the Highway 50 Revitalization Plan last year, planning alternatives are now coming into focus on the project.

TRPA is inviting the public to an open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Tallac Room of The Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel located at 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd. to give input on the project.

Residents may drop by anytime during the two-hour session to learn and give input on what is commonly called the “Loop Road” project.

The open house will feature informational stations for residents to give input on the three design alternatives proposed.

This open house is the third of four that TRPA and the Tahoe Transportation District will host over the coming months.

“We are encouraging residents to give their input on what should be considered in the final stages of design for this project,” said Chris Larsen, TRPA public information officer. “With the relocation of Highway 50 behind the casino core, residents and visitors alike will have a safer and more usable main street core.”

The new alignment of Highway 50 will stretch from Pioneer Trail to Lake Parkway. Residents can expect amenities like bike lanes, wider pedestrian sidewalks, and more open gathering spaces throughout the main street corridor.

A fourth and final open house will be held in early 2020 to present the public with a final draft of the design plan.