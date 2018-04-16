Trophy donation a win-win for Special Olympics

After recent spring cleaning and wanting to display their newest trophies, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office found themselves short of space in the case.

"Special Olympics was contacted and they were happy to come and pick up the years' past trophies and re-purpose them for their athletes in upcoming events," Sheriff's Spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.

On April 11, Kyle Black and his mother Joanne Fecteau were at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and took all they needed for their athletes, and their coaches.

Fecteau said that local trophy shops frequently work with her in changing the title plates or years on the trophies and she was ecstatic to obtain them.

"Kyle certainly carried his weight in trophies," Smith said.