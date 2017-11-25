Tree-cutting permits available

Tree-cutting permits are available for $5 each in Gardnerville and other locations.

The Bureau of Land Management says the permits allow the cutting of a pinyon pine or juniper tree on designated BLM lands, primarily in the Pinenut Mountains between Carson City and Yerington, the Clan Alpine and Desatoya mountains east of Fallon, and the Excelsior Mountains southeast of Hawthorne.

To buy one, go to one of the following locations: Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, 1477 U.S. Highway 395 N., Suite A, Gardnerville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; BLM Carson City District Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; and CAL Ranch, 2035 N. Carson St., from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The Carson City BLM offices accept credit cards, cash, and checks; other locations only accept cash or checks made payable to the BLM.

For information, contact Paul Fuselier with the BLM at 775-885-6000 or pfuselier@blm.gov.