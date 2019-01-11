Trash building up at popular sledding sites

A popular sledding hill in northwestern Douglas County has been affected by the government shutdown.

State officials report removing more than 600 pounds of debris from the hill at the intersection of highways 50 and 28, known as Spooner Junction.

"While much of the recreational area is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service, NDOT recently assisted to remove approximately 650 pounds of trash and old sleds near the roadside recreation area at the intersection of Highway 50 and State Route 28," Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Matt McLaughlin said. "Similar debris has been observed in the Sheep Flats meadows area of Mount Rose Highway as well."

The state is asking those who use the sledding areas pick up after themselves.

"During the winter months, areas along Mount Rose Highway and State Route 28 become a destination for both locals and tourists alike," McLaughlin said. "With the increased volume of traffic and pedestrians comes increased responsibility."

Anyone caught littering can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

"Take care of the recreational areas that we all enjoy and always remove everything that you brought with you," McLaughlin said. "Not only does litter make these destinations unsightly and hazardous, but the fines can be up to $1,000. Litter can also pose a traffic safety threat."