Training offered for parents of children with disabilities

A training is being offered to parents of children with disabilities 4:30 p.m. March 3 at High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St., Minden.

The training is designed to help parents navigate special education and help them understand their role as a member of the education team to ensure their child gets the same opportunity for education as other child.

Terese Finlay, a special education and behavioral consultant will be hosting the training.

Finlay has been a special education teacher for 23 years, case managed in four different public school districts, owned a private practice for children with special needs for 15 years and has developed and ran ABA programs for children with autism for 10 years.

The cost to attend the training is $60 for individuals and, $75 Partners/Family.

Cassandra Jones and Heritage Law Group provided a donation to keep cost low for a second training in Douglas County this school year.

Recommended Stories For You

The cost also includes a Wrightslaw.com Manual, From Emotions to Advocacy.

"Knowledge is power, and we want to empower caretakers of those in Special Education," said Terese Finlay. "Knowledge means finally being an equal at the IEP table and knowing your Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) rights."

To RSVP or for information contact Finlay at 775-409-9990 or teresemfinlay@icloud.com.