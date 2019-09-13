Traffickers admit selling drugs

A Lake Tahoe couple faces up to 30 years each in prison after they admitted Tuesday to trafficking in methamphetamine.

Timothy R. Hecox, 61, and Holly J. Anderson, 50, were arrested on July 20 as the result of methamphetamine sales that occurred on June 20 and July 2.

Members of the Douglas County Street Enforcement Team and the Tri-Net Drug Task Force seized more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine and 8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in a raid on a Faris Court home.

Hecox and Anderson admitted in Douglas County District Court to two counts of trafficking each, which carries a maximum sentence of 2-15 years apiece.

If their sentences run consecutive, they would face 4-30 years in prison, as well as a $100,000 fine.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 5. Anderson’s bail was reduced to $50,000 cash or bond by senior Judge Steven Kosach

■ A former Minden man waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to be in Douglas County District Court on a charge he coerced a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him.

Jason Bahr, 45, is scheduled to appear on Sept. 24, after appearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Bahr was originally charged with three counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between March and August 2018.

He has been free on bail since his arrest in January. He is represented by Joe Laub.

■ A Lyon County man will go to Douglas County District Court on drug charges after he waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Isidro Montoya-Acosta, 31, was arrested in the Gardnerville Ranchos after he failed to stop for a stop sign. He is accused of drug and weapon sales in May at Topsy Lane.

■ A Dayton woman accused of embezzling $6,000 from the Jacks Valley Target over a couple of weeks to pay her credit cards and student loans will appear in Douglas County District Court on Sept. 23.

Courtney Chandler, 20, worked as a clerk at the store. Until May 24. She is represented by Bill Cole.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man with a long history of drug abuse was ordered to participate in the Western Nevada Regional Drug Court after he admitted Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine.

Kenton L. Duffy, 60, received a suspended 12-32-month sentence.

Duffy didn’t want to go to drug court saying he felt transportation would be an issue.

■ A Texas couple received deferred sentences after they admitted to child endangerment for leaving their then 4-month old child alone in a Stateline hotel room while they gambled.

Chan Chu, 41, and Tiffany Nguyen, 40, were arrested at Harvey’s on April 22.

Under the terms of their agreement, they are not allowed in any gaming establishment. If they follow court conditions for two years, they’ll be able to withdraw their guilty pleas.

■ A woman who helped herself to a Jeep at Stateline admitted to one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Tauni Arduengo, 28, faces up to 364 days in jail at her Nov. 5 sentencing after pleading guilty on Tuesday.

Arduengo took the Jeep from a Stateline casino on July 20 and left it at the Kingsbury Chevron. She was released on her own recognizance to deal with a Carson City warrant.

■ A Gardnerville man was granted a diversion after admitting to a felony instance of driving under the influence.

Christoval Villarreal, 39, was arrested May 18 in the parking lot of the Topsy Walmart by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper. He had a blood alcohol content of .224.