Traffic stop leads to drug charge

A Wellington man who deputies said had a hard time stopping in the right place on Monday faces a charge of having methamphetamine for sale.

Daryl Nolan, 57, was the subject of a traffic stop at around 7:50 p.m.

According to court documents, the deputy detected the smell of marijuana in the vehicle. Nolan also allegedly had a California license plate that had been reported stolen.

During a drug sniff by a K-9, 19.6 grams of methamphetamine were located. Deputies also found $1,201.12 in cash with the drugs.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Tuesday.

■ A 64-year-old Carson City man is scheduled to be sentenced in East Fork Justice Court on Feb. 26 after he admitted to a count of misdemeanor battery.

The man reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck at the Trader Joe’s on Oct. 7, 2019, after she complained that a woman was vaping right next to the door.

The victim was armed, but didn’t take out her pistol.