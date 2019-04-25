Towns to greet peace officers with flags flying

Douglas County peace officers participating in Wednesday's memorial run will have a patriotic surprise waiting for them.

Minden resident Nancee Goldwater purchased 300 flags she plans to distribute to schoolchildren along Highway 395 to greet officers as they run through town.

"Having participated in and observed many of these runs, I was always struck by the low number of observers, especially along the route through the towns of Gardnerville and Minden, who showed up to cheer on the runners," supporter Nancee Goldwater said. "This year, I hope for a better turn out as I have asked several schools close to the route to allow students to support the runners as they pass. These runners, for the most part, are the everyday heroes who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe."

Nevada peace officers started running in Las Vegas on April 24. Each of the 134 legs of the relay represents a fallen officer whose name appears on the memorial in Carson City.

A baton with a list of the fallen officers' names is passed from one segment to the next, Goldwater said.

According to the state, the names of Las Vegas Corrections Officer Kyle Eng and Lake Mead Park Ranger James Fleetwood will be added to the memorial this year.

Eng died of a fatal heart attack after struggling with an inmate on July 19, 2018, while Fleetwood was killed by a drunken driver on July 5, 1977.

It has been 20 years since the first memorial run in 1999 celebrating the 1998 dedication of the memorial on the capital grounds.

The baton arrives in Douglas County on Highway 208 with runners relaying it up Highway 395 into Gardnerville. Runners generally pass through Minden and Gardnerville between 10 a.m. and noon.

The baton will be picked up by Carson City on Wednesday afternoon and brought to the memorial.

The annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial ceremony is 1 p.m. Thursday on the capital grounds.