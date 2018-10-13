Town Hall features justice of the peace race

if you go

While acknowledging she only sat on the bench a day, East Fork Justice of the Peace candidate Cassandra Jones said there's more to the office than putting on a robe.

"While I sat on the bench for one day, handling over 40 cases, I have overseen court business on several days including: mediation, bail, protection orders, and setting matters."

Jones and Douglas County Deputy District Attorney Erik Levin are vying for the office, which handles cases from all of Douglas County outside of Tahoe Township.

The court is one of the busiest in Nevada.

Both candidates are scheduled to participate in Wednesday's Town Hall Debates at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Jones was appointed to the pro tem justice court bench in 2015 and heard cases in Tahoe Township in September.

Recommended Stories For You

Several attorneys and Constable Paul Gilbert serve as pro tem justices of the peace, taking over for the regular justice of the peace during vacations and conferences.

Nevada law does not require a justice of the peace to be an attorney, though Jones, Levin and sitting justices Tom Perkins and Richard Glasson all are.

Due to the separation of powers, Levin cannot work as a prosecutor and serve as a pro tem justice.

The office of justice of the peace is nonpartisan and will appear on the general election ballots of East Fork Township residents.

While the election isn't until November, early voting starts a week from today on Oct. 20.

The R-C's General Election Guide publishes on Thursday.