Torch Run heads through town Friday

Torch-bearer Megan Crandall is assisted by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy during last year's Special Olympics Torch Run.

Brad Coman

Douglas County Sheriff’s personnel and Special Olympic athletes will be running along Highway 395 9-10:15 a.m. Friday as part of the Carson Valley Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run starts off Gilman Avenue at Gardnerville’s Heritage Park. Local law enforcement officers and athletes will carry the “Flame of Hope” torch for Special Olympics onto Highway 395 to Buckeye Road and the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies will arrive at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office between 9:55-10:15 a.m.

Motorists should also expect some short travel delays through downtown Gardnerville and Minden as the run will have a police escort.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to please come out and support our Northern Nevada Special Olympic Athletes as they travel down U.S. Highway 395 with their family, law enforcement and other support by their side,” Deputy Chris Wiggins said. “We would like help from the community lining both sides of the highway along the length of the run route.”

On Tuesday, deputies conducted a Tip-A-Cop Event at Cocomoes in the Gardnerville Ranchos to raise money for Special Olympics.

Carson Valley Special Olympians are scheduled to participate in the annual games opening ceremonies 7 p.m. Friday at Reno High School. The games take place Saturday at Reno High and the University of Nevada, Reno.

For information, contact Wiggins at 775-782-6441 or cwiggins@douglasnv.us