TOPS celebrates 20th birthday

In 1999, in a room over Sharkey’s Casino, the Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TOPS Chapter No. 141 was formed. The 20th anniversary finds that chapter alive and well and serving 25-plus members who now meet in the Douglas County Community and Senior Center every Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. The success of this support weight loss group is seen in the accomplishments of the members whose pounds lost range from 10 to over 100 pounds.

In the battle against obesity, new research has found that it may not be necessary to spend a lot on a weight loss program when cheaper, nonprofit alternatives may work just as well. TOPS is such a group. The large price difference between TOPS and other well-known weight loss programs. is noteworthy. TOPS costs about $85.

TOPS provides accountability, encouragement and support with a lot of fun along the journey to a healthier body.

Interested people can stop by the North Room in the Community Center at 1329 Waterloo Road for visit on any Thursday morning. Come see what TOPS is all about.