Topaz volunteers host 52nd annual barbecue

They’ve been barbecuing to support The Topaz Volunteer Fire Department for better than a half century.

On Sept. 1, the volunteers will be hosting their 52nd barbecue by cooking up tri-tip and serving craft beer and premium spirits to offer new flair to the long tradition.

Live music performed by the Band Next Door will entertain the crowd, and there will be a cash drawing every hour with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

The barbecue runs noon to 6 p.m. and draws an estimated 400-550 people each year.

The big raffle prize this year is a Wilderness Pamblico tandem Kayak.

The department is collecting donations through Aug. 12. Money helps keep the department operating. They also donate to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet and the Firefighters Burn Fund.

Cash donations may be made at eventbrite.com by searching for Topaz Volunteer Fire Department BBQ and Fundraiser.

Pick up of donations can be arranged by leaving a message at 775-266-3377. Checks or gift certificates may be sent to 1990 Austin St., Gardnerville, 89410.