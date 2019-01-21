Topaz Lake up for electronic music festival

if you go

A casual observer could be forgiven for thinking that Bass Camp proposed for Topaz Lake in July was about fishing.

But it's actually an electronic music festival where 3,000-6,000 people age 18-35 are expected to spend three days.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to discuss a permit for the event at their 1:30 p.m. meeting in Stateline today.

Home to 15 reservable recreational vehicle campsites with water and power and 26 dry campsites and primitive camping elsewhere, Topaz Lake Recreation Area would be closed to the general public July 22 through Aug. 1 for the July 26-28 concert.

Organizers say they expect most of those attending the festival would come from within 300 miles of Reno-Tahoe.

An estimated 500 paid and volunteer workers would manage the event, according to the background provided to the county.

All the campsites at Topaz Lake are reserved and organizers plan to book Topaz Lodge and the Best Western.

Most of the music will be provided by electronic DJ's, but there will also be live acts.

Food will be provided by gourmet food trucks and artisan festival food vendors. Organizers say they plan on there being 256 restrooms.

In a Jan. 11 letter to organizers, East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said the district's main concern was the remoteness of the location in the middle of wildland fire season.

He said that because it is the first time a festival of its kind has been proposed in the East Fork Township, additional conditions have been placed on the permit.

Produced by Paul Reder's PR Entertainment, Bass Camp was held four times at Lake Tahoe, most recently at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2016.

At the time, Reder said he wouldn't host any more of the concerts in parking lots.

Douglas County commissioners meet at the Tahoe Transportation Center, 169 Highway 50, in Stateline.