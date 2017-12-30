Top 10 online stories for 2017

1. 50-foot snow drifts blocking way to Tioga Pass April 21

Crews clearing snow and debris from the Sierra passes between Gardnerville and Yosemite have a long way to go before they open.

2. Two dead in Centerville collision Oct. 19

A Gardnerville woman and her great-granddaugbhter, a Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth-grader were killed in a crash at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane in Douglas County.

3. Highway 395 open after fatal wreck April 24

The April collision resulted in the death of a Topaz Ranch Estates man.

4. BLM announces Burning Man closure June 29

5. The long parade of counter-culture warriors headed for the Black Rock Desert that brackets the Labor Day weekend in the days before Aug. 27 this year will again lead to the closure of a portion of the area.

5. Pair faces life sentences in abuse of toddler Aug. 31

The Douglas County Grand Jury issued its second indictment for a couple who molested a child.

6. Woman arrested for elder abuse and neglect Oct. 5

A Gardnerville woman is facing charges of elder abuse and neglect and the conspiracy to commit criminal neglect of a patient, after she allegedly ordered employees not to provide care to a patient and placing the patient.

7. 20 years since Flood of '97 Jan. 1

While 2017 was a year for floods, 1997 brought one big one that isolated Carson Valley from the rest of the world

8. Drugs land three in jail March 28

Two women and a man were arrested in separate drug possession cases.

9. River flooding forecast for Sunday night Jan. 8

A state of emergency was declared by Douglas County commissioners in preparation for the flooding that ended up closing Cradlebaugh Bridge.

10. Morning fire claims Gardnerville home Jan. 10

A fireplace was the origin of a Monday morning fire that damaged a large home on the outskirts of Gardnerville. More than 30 East Fork and Carson City firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze at the end of Mill Street. The fire was reported at about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 9.